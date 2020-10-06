Living in New Bern and Beyond – Episode 159

Learn about the people, places, and local resources in New Bern, NC and surrounding areas!

The Podsquad: Talina Massey (Business Savvy), George Oliver (Oliver & Cheek), Colleen Roberts (City of New Bern), and I talked about all kinds of things related to living in the greater New Bern area. We were joined by Special Guests: Jim Hackett and Angelina Doyle

Watch:

Listen:

Show notes:

00:55 – Trivia Contest Question

2:55 – Bank of the Arts

3:05 – Young Urban Professionals (YUP)

3:55 – Banjoy

4:10 – Uncle Hatley’s Good Time Family Fun Band

6:00 – Bell Ringing

7:09 – Antique Stores

8:35 – Improv

11:05 – Arts

14:50 – Interview with Jim Hackett, Craven County Disaster Recovery Alliance

21:25 – Local Resources

25:35 – Interview with Angelina Doyle, Executive Director, New Bern Civic Theatre

27:35 – A Christmas Carol

28:00 – Psychological impact of the pandemic

30:55 – Community Thrives Fundraising Challenge

34:00 – Local non-profits are struggling

37:10 – Storytellers of Humanity

42:40 – Social Media Minute

44:35 – Man Overboard

45:50 – Joke Time

46:55 – Household Hazardous Waste Collection Events

48:02 – Brandy Baxter Art Exhibit

51:50 – Trivia Answer

48:00 – Podsquad invitation to Candidates running for office in Craven County

48:15 – Brenda George for Judge

51:55 – Contest Answer

53:50 – Night Owl Coffee

56:38 – City of New Bern Updates

58:12 – Voting

58:32 – Breast Cancer Awareness Month

59:05 – Brain Tap Ted Talk

Join us on October 8 from 1 – 2 p.m. as we Zoom live on NewBernNow’s Facebook page. The video and audio will be uploaded to NewBernNow.com, Youtube, iTunes, Libsyn, and wherever you listen to your podcasts.

You can also listen to the show on New Bern’s News Talk Radio Station WNOS 103.9FM by tuning in every Wednesday at 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Let us know if you’d like to be a guest or if you have any questions by sending us an email.

Wendy Card