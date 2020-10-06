Living in New Bern and Beyond – Episode 159

Learn about the people, places, and local resources in New Bern, NC and surrounding areas!
The Podsquad: Talina Massey (Business Savvy), George Oliver (Oliver & Cheek), Colleen Roberts (City of New Bern), and I talked about all kinds of things related to living in the greater New Bern area. We were joined by Special Guests: Jim Hackett and Angelina Doyle
Watch:
Listen:
Show notes:
00:55 – Trivia Contest Question
2:55 – Bank of the Arts
3:05 – Young Urban Professionals (YUP)
3:55 – Banjoy
4:10 – Uncle Hatley’s Good Time Family Fun Band
6:00 – Bell Ringing
7:09 – Antique Stores
8:35 – Improv
11:05 – Arts
14:50 – Interview with Jim Hackett, Craven County Disaster Recovery Alliance
21:25 – Local Resources
25:35 – Interview with Angelina Doyle, Executive Director, New Bern Civic Theatre
27:35 – A Christmas Carol
28:00 – Psychological impact of the pandemic
30:55 – Community Thrives Fundraising Challenge
34:00 – Local non-profits are struggling
37:10 – Storytellers of Humanity
42:40 – Social Media Minute
44:35 – Man Overboard
45:50 – Joke Time
46:55 – Household Hazardous Waste Collection Events
48:02 – Brandy Baxter Art Exhibit
51:50 – Trivia Answer
48:00 – Podsquad invitation to Candidates running for office in Craven County
48:15 – Brenda George for Judge
51:55 – Contest Answer
53:50 – Night Owl Coffee
56:38 – City of New Bern Updates
58:12 – Voting
58:32 – Breast Cancer Awareness Month
59:05 – Brain Tap Ted Talk
Join us on October 8 from 1 – 2 p.m. as we Zoom live on NewBernNow’s Facebook page. The video and audio will be uploaded to NewBernNow.com, Youtube, iTunes, Libsyn, and wherever you listen to your podcasts.
You can also listen to the show on New Bern’s News Talk Radio Station WNOS 103.9FM by tuning in every Wednesday at 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.
Let us know if you’d like to be a guest or if you have any questions by sending us an email.
Wendy Card