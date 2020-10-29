Lend a Hand to Alzheimer’s Families During Family Caregivers Month

COVID-19 Caregiver Check-in Headlining National Family Caregivers Month This Year

November is National Alzheimer’s Disease Awareness Month and National Family Caregivers Month. The Alzheimer’s Association’s Eastern North Carolina Chapter and Western Carolina Chapter are marking these events by recognizing and honoring the 479,000 family members and friends across North Carolina who are currently caring for a person living with Alzheimer’s.

The COVID-19 pandemic has been particularly challenging for Alzheimer’s and dementia caregivers during the past eight months. Many of these caregivers have experienced a reduction in outside care and support services, including adult day services, home health care and reduced support from family and friends in wake of social distancing protocols. In addition, many caregivers have had to find new and creative ways to engage their loved ones during quarantine.

“During this month and throughout the year, we celebrate the heroic contributions of Alzheimer’s and dementia caregivers, while also raising awareness about the unique challenges caregivers face,” said Lisa Roberts, Executive Director of the Eastern North Carolina Chapter. “Never have the efforts of caregivers been tested more than during the past eight months. That is why we are committed to supporting these additional challenges they are facing.”

Providing help and support to caregivers can be easier than most people think. Even little acts can make a big difference. The Alzheimer’s Association offers the following suggestions for supporting a caregiver. For more information, visit alz.org/honor.

How to Support an Alzheimer’s/Dementia Caregiver

Holiday celebrations are often joyous occasions, but they can be challenging and stressful for families facing Alzheimer’s. Help caregivers around the holidays by offering to help with cooking, cleaning or gift shopping. If a caregiver has traditionally hosted family celebrations, offer your home instead. Join the Fight: Honor a person living with the disease and their caregiver by joining the fight against Alzheimer’s. You can volunteer with your local Alzheimer’s Association chapter, participate in fundraising events such as Walk to End Alzheimer’s and The Longest Day, advocate for more research funding, or sign up to participate in a clinical study through the Alzheimer’s Association’s Trial Match.

In 2019, friends and family of those with Alzheimer’s in North Carolina provided an estimated 545 million hours of unpaid care, a contribution valued at $7.1 billion. According to the 2020 Alzheimer’s Association Facts and Figures report, 83 percent of the help provided to older adults in the U.S. comes from family members, friends or other unpaid caregivers. And nearly half of all caregivers (48 percent) who provide help to older adults do so for someone with Alzheimer’s or another dementia. Caregivers of people with dementia report providing an average of 92 hours of care per month.

As part of National Alzheimer’s Disease Awareness Month and National Family Caregivers Month, the Alzheimer’s Association’s Eastern North Carolina Chapter and Western Carolina Chapter are offering free virtual education programs and online support groups to help all North Carolina caregivers and their families. For a complete list of upcoming virtual programs or to register for a class, visit alz.org/nc/helping_you/virtual-offerings-(1) or call 800-272-3900.

Additional Facts and Figures: (alz.org/facts/)

Alzheimer’s disease is the sixth-leading cause of death in the United States.

Every 65 seconds someone in the United States develops Alzheimer’s.

An estimated 5.8 million Americans are living with the disease, including 170,000 North Carolina residents, are living with Alzheimer’s, a number estimated to grow to as many as 14 million by year 2050.

By Christine John-Fuller, Alzheimer’s Association