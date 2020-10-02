Dixon-Conderman VFW Post 2514 Home School & Virtual Writing Challenge

Patriot’s Pen Essay and Voice of Democracy Audio/Essay Deadline – October 31, 2020

Patriot’s Pen Essay Open to 6-8th grade students. The contest requirement is to write a 300 – 400-word essay on the topic “What is Patriotism to Me”. All contestants will be given an achievement award. The 1st place VFW Post 2514 winner will receive a monetary award plus opportunity to participate in VFW District, NC State and National competition. Twenty-six VFW National winners will receive at least $500., the 1st place winner $5,000.

Voice of Democracy Audio/Essay This contest is grades for 9-12 students. The task is to write and record a 3-5 minute essay on the topic “Is This the Country Our Founders Envisioned”. The 1st place VFW 2514 winner to receive achievement honors and opportunity to compete in District, NC State and National competition. The winner at VFW National contest will receive a $30,000 scholarship.

Applications available at vfw2514.org Information email vfw2514@gmail.com.

By Dobert Owsley on behalf of VFW Post 2514