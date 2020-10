Kara Peed with W.J. Gurganus Elementary accepts her check from Partners In Education representative, Katie Bell, as the winner of the October 14th drawing of $100 for the One-Time Payment for the PIE Membership Drive!

Anyone can join PIE; you don’t have to be a teacher!

For more information on the PIE Membership Drive, visit CravenPartners.com or call Darlene Brown at 514-6321.

By Darlene Brown, Executive Director, Craven County Partners In Education