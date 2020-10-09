Craven CC announces Fall 2020 Workforce Development classes

Craven Community College’s (Craven CC) Workforce Development (WFD) department recently announced several classes being offered during the fall semester. Classes range widely in topics and abilities to account for broad student interests and goals.

Several trades programs will begin this fall, including Electrical, Forklift, Mold Remediation and Welding. Other classes and programs include Business Start Up, CDL, Hazardous Waste Operator, Lean Six Sigma, Notary Public, Tools for Advanced Manufacturing, Advanced Home Brewing and ServSafe®.

The Volt Center is also running several weekly Manufacturing Career Pathway training programs in partnership with local manufacturers BSH Home Appliances, Moen and DRADURA. Students who complete these programs will have the chance to interview with the program’s respective manufacturing partner.

In addition, Craven CC’s Adult Enrichment Program (AEP) has several upcoming classes, including Gingerbread House Construction and Food for Life: Plant-Based Nutrition Made Easy, which will feature a cooking demonstration.

The college’s WFD department was recently awarded $220,973 from the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief (GEER) Fund, which may be used toward scholarships for eligible students pursuing high demand workforce training programs within 10 pathways that lead to a state or industry-recognized credential. The pathways include Automotive, Aircraft Maintenance, Construction, Criminal Justice, Emergency Medical Services, Fire and Rescue Services, Healthcare, Industrial/Manufacturing, Information Technology and Transportation.

Scholarships are awarded based on student need, local industry needs, number of eligible students and cost of the course, up to a maximum of either $750 per course or the cost of course fees if it exceeds $750. Scholarships help cover the cost of tuition, fees, books, supplies, credentialing tests, transportation, childcare and other components as deemed necessary.

For questions or more information on the college’s WFD programs or GEER scholarships, contact the WFD department at 252-638-7248. For more information on AEP classes, contact Megan Johnson at 252-638-7273.

By: Craig Ramey, Director of Communications, Craven Community College