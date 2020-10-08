CarolinaEast Medical Center to Host Sixth Annual Community National Day of Remembrance

Ceremony is Open to the Public and will be Offered Virtually and Drive-In

On October 15, 2020 at 6:30 p.m. in the front parking lot of CarolinaEast Medical Center in New Bern, the CarolinaEast Medical Center Perinatal Loss and Bereavement Committee will host the Sixth Annual Community National Day of Remembrance, an event to memorialize and remember infants lost. The public is invited to attend to comfort grieving families and friends and light a faux candle in remembrance and support.

October is designated nationally as Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month to promote awareness and provide information regarding resources within our community to aid and support families that have experienced the loss of a child. October 15th has been set aside as the National Day of Remembrance at which time families come together to promote healing and comfort during a time of pain and heartache and to look towards the future with hope.

Shawna Knight, RN, BSN, Clinical Manager of the Women’s and Children’s Pavilion at CarolinaEast Medical Center and Coordinator of the Perinatal Loss and Bereavement Program said, “This special event is near and dear to my heart and each year has been as memorable as the last. While this year’s will look a bit different in light of the pandemic, we couldn’t go without bringing our families together for support and remembrance of their little ones. Too many parents grieve in silence when suffering the loss of a pregnancy or infant.”

For those unable or uncomfortable attending in person, the ceremony will be live streamed on CarolinaEast’s Facebook page, Registration is required to ensure families receive the ceremony kit with special items. Please park in the designated lot in front of the main hospital. To register or for more information, contact the CarolinaEast Perinatal Loss and Bereavement Committee at 252-633-8838.

By Brandy Popp, Manager, Public Relations, CarolinaEast Health System