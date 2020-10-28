Bernin’ to the Beach – This Weekend!

We are excited to kick off the 5th Annual Bernin’ to the Beach Bike Ride!

100 participants will cycle Saturday, October 31 from the North Carolina History Center in New Bern to the DoubleTree in Atlantic Beach. There are two stops along the way.

This fun annual event is the largest fundraiser for the Bike Box Project.

BBP is a 501c3 dedicated to making life better for people in Eastern NC living with Parkinsons Disease and is the brain child of Bethany Richards who’s father is one of those patients.

This is a wonderful event full of visual opportunities for you. The schedule is as follows:

Kick Off Party- Friday 10/30/2020

Location: Thirsty Bruin, Middle Street, downtown New Bern

Time: 5 – 9 p.m. Socially distant, outdoor event with live music featuring Joe Baes and yummy treats from the Tiny Tornado Food Truck.

Bike Ride: Saturday Morning October 31, 2020 Roll time 8:30 a.m.

Location: North Carolina History Center

First Stop: Casa Del Patron, Havelock roughly 9:30 a.m. – 9:45 a.m.

Second Stop: Parker Honda, Morehead City roughly 11 – 11:15 a.m.

Finish: Atlantic Beach DoubleTree

After party celebration

For more information call Bethany Richards at 571-215-9282 or Jami Turner at 252-670-0718.

By Bike Box Project