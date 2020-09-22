U.S. Cellular to Provide Free Drive-In Movie Night for New Bern Residents

U.S. Cellular is hosting a FREE Drive-In Movie in New Bern on September 25 as part of the New Bern Parks and Recreation Lawson Creek Drive-In Series. This Drive-In experience will feature a 7:30 p.m. screening of Disney’s Moana, and it will limited to space available and free of charge. Details are available at New Bern Parks and Recreation Movies In the Park. Only one person in each vehicle needs to register for a pass, and they are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

“As many community events and activities have been postponed or cancelled this fall, we wanted to provide a safe experience for people to leave their homes and have fun outdoors – at no cost to them,” said Jeremy Taylor, director of sales for U.S. Cellular in eastern North Carolina. “Nostalgia for drive-in movies has reached new heights, and as a dedicated member of the New Bern community, we hope movie fans will join us for a night of entertainment the whole family can enjoy.”

For more information and to reserve your space that evening at Lawson Drive-In, please go to New Bern Parks and Recreation Movies In the Park.

About U.S. Cellular

U.S. Cellular is the fourth-largest full-service wireless carrier in the United States, providing national network coverage and industry-leading innovations designed to elevate the customer experience. The Chicago-based carrier is building a stronger network with the latest 5G technology and offers a wide range of communication services that enhance consumers’ lives, increase the competitiveness of local businesses and improve the efficiency of government operations. It is ranked #1 in the North Central Region in the J.D. Power 2020 Wireless Network Quality Performance Study – Volume 2. To learn more about U.S. Cellular, visit one of its retail stores or www.uscellular.com. To get the latest news, promos and videos, connect with U.S. Cellular on Facebook.com/uscellular, Twitter.com/uscellular and YouTube.com/uscellularcorp.

By Mellissa McIntyre, Public Relations Counsel, U.S. Cellular