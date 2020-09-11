Tryon Palace and North Carolina History Center Opening to the Public

Visitors can tour the first floor of the Palace beginning September 14

Tryon Palace is excited to announce that the site will open to the public Monday, Sept. 14 for Palace tours, and museum exhibits in the North Carolina History Center. The health and safety of visitors, employees, volunteers, and partners continues to be paramount and the new guidelines under North Carolina’s “Safer At Home Phase 2.5” executive order will be followed.

Guest capacity on tours of the Palace and visiting the History Center will be limited, and some historic sites and exhibits will remain closed. Guided tours will follow strict occupancy limits, social distancing protocol, and additional sanitation procedures between tour groups. Palace tours will be limited to the first floor and cellar. The Gardens and Palace grounds remain open for self-guided tours.

While most of the North Carolina History Center exhibits will be open for visitors, Cullman Hall, Duffy Gallery, the Pepsi Family Center and the Orientation Theatre will remain closed due to insufficient space to allow social distancing and interactive exhibits. Notable Women of New Bern, in honor of the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment is a new exhibit that guests can visit in the Gateway Gallery.

Ticket pricing has been adjusted to reflect the changes above, and tickets can be purchased at the Waystation, located on 610 Pollock St. across from the Palace front gate, and at the History Center Ticket Desk located in the lobby next to the Museum Store. Tryon Palace and the North Carolina History Center will be open Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Sunday, noon to 5 p.m. For more information please call (800) 767-1560 or (252) 639-3500. Or visit our website for the most up-to-date information on programs, events and activities offered; tryonpalace.org.

Throughout your visit, we ask that everyone observe the 3 Ws: Wear a cloth mask, Wait 6 feet apart and Wash your hands often.

By Nancy Figiel, Tryon Palace Media Contact