New Principal, Montrell Lee, Named at Grover C. Fields Middle School

Today, during a special announcement, Mr. Montrell Lee was named as the new principal at Grover C. Fields Middle School replacing Mrs. Renee Whitford who recently accepted the position of Student Information and Records Management Coordinator.

Mr. Lee has spent his entire educational career with Craven County Schools spending his first four years as the Health and Physical Education Teacher at West Craven Middle School where he demonstrated a passion for mentoring, motivating, and inspiring young men and women. Based on his ability to build strong relationships and lead, Mr. Lee decided to advance his career as the assistant principal at West Craven High School where he has been part of Eagle Nation for the last six years.

Mr. Lee earned his Bachelor of Science Degree in Physical Education at The Citadel and his Master of Art Degree in Executive Leadership Studies from Gardner Webb University.

Mr. Lee shares, “I am extremely honored and humbled to have the opportunity to serve the students, teachers, staff, and community of Grover C. Fields. I cannot wait to partner with Mrs. Kaitlyn Watson and build relationships with our students, staff, and parents as we collectively impact the next generation together. Go Grizzlies!” Mr. Lee will start transitioning to his new role at Grover C. Fields Middle School effective next week.

By Jennifer Wagner, Director of Public Relations, Craven County Schools