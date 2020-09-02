New Bern Elks Grant Presented to Backpack Blessings

The New Bern Elks Lodge #764 recently presented Backpack Blessings with a financial grant of $2500 for the purchase of food for disadvantaged kids. The funds come from the Elks National Foundation (ENF) as a “Spotlight Grant”. The grant will be used to purchase 120 fancy boxes of fruit and meats and 833 weekend bags of food.

Elks lodges receive these annual grants from member dues and gifts to ENF. Since 1928, Elks have committed to fulfill a pledge by investing in communities where Elks live and work. They help youth develop lifelong skills, send students to college, meet the needs of today’s veterans, and fund projects that improve the quality of life in local Elks communities.

Participating in the presentation are (L-R) Jody Pascarella-Elks East District VP, Guy Pascarella-Exalted Ruler, Ruth Powers-Executive Director of BPB, John Sermagard-Chairman of the Trustees.

For more information about Elks and the Elk’s National Foundation, go to www.elks.com.

By Bob Manning