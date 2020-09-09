NC Candidates are Invited to Join The Podsquad for Special Episode

The Podsquad invites NC candidates running for public office who Craven County residents will be able to vote for in November, to join us for a short conversation. We will talk about your platform so voters can virtually meet you and find out why you’re seeking election or reelection.

We think it’s important for voters to know who the candidates are so they can make informed decisions.

We welcome all candidates to join us for 3 – 5 minutes.

Consider it a meet the candidate vs. hardball question and answer discussion.

If you are running for office and want to join us, send us an email or call 252-259-6853.

Living in New Bern and Beyond Show is livestreamed on our Facebook page every Thursday from 1 – 2 p.m. The video and audio will be uploaded to NewBernNow.com, Youtube, iTunes, Libsyn, and wherever you listen to your podcasts.

You can also listen to the show on New Bern’s News Talk Radio Station WNOS 103.9FM by tuning in every Wednesday at 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Wendy Card