Local Addiction Recovery Residence Engages Interim Director Scheduled to Open in October

Realize U 252 (A long-term recovery residence proving continuum of care and support for men in addiction recovery) has contracted with Diamond Mind, LLC to engage Garret Biss as Interim Program Director. Through his professional experience, education, and personal life journey, Garret brings a wealth of valuable insight for overcoming adversity, developing resilience against addiction, and finding ways to use one’s troubled past and the challenges of today to build hope for a better tomorrow. Garret’s own personal journey empowers him to help Realize U 252 fulfill its mission of serving our community and those who have struggled with addiction.

Garrets Vision: “I envision a world where all people (especially those in recovery) are inspired to believe in themselves, to look within for wisdom, empowerment and compassion; a world where all people achieve their highest potential and fulfill their dreams by connecting with and serving others.”

The search for a full-time Program Director is ongoing and qualified candidates should review the job description online and request an interview.

RU252 will begin accepting “Screening Applications” beginning Monday, September 14th. All candidates for residency at the RU252 house should fill out the screening application online at www.RealizeU252.org. The RU252 facility is equipped to provide residency for up to 12 men, however, at this time we will only allow for 50% capacity in consideration of COVID-19.

Realize U 252 is also looking to fulfill the “House Manager” position. Please see job description and benefits on our website www.RealizeU252.org. For more information contact Garret Biss via email.

Realize U 252 is a twenty-four-hour hour non-profit facility established for the purposes of shelter care and recovery from alcohol or other drug addiction through a 12-step, self-help, peer role modeling, and self-governance approach.

