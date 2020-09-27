Living in New Bern and Beyond – Episode 158

A Town between Two Rivers, Impartial Justice, Naval Intelligence, and more!

We’re connecting you with the community by talking about the people, places, and local resources in New Bern, NC and surrounding areas!

The Podsquad: Kathy Morrison, Colleen Roberts, Rob Jones, and I talked about all kinds of things related to living in the greater New Bern area. We were joined by Special Guests: Brenda George and Peter Azzole.

Show notes:

1:12 – Trivia Contest Question

1:38 – Gingerbread House Contest

5:56 – Craft Brewing

9:14 – Tryon Palace and the North Carolina History Center Updates:

– Pepsi Family Center

– All Hallows Eve

– Candlelight Celebration

– Forest Exhibit

– Fall Heritage Plant Sale

13:12 – Craven County Board of Elections

15:05 – Alfred Cunningham Drawbridge Schedule

18:45 – Innovative Stormwater Project Grant

23:00 – Craven Community College’s “In the Know” Podcast

24:00 – Interview with Brenda George for Superior Court Judge

28:43 – Fair and Impartial Justice

30:45 – Constitution Day Celebration

34:45 – Interview with Author Peter Azzole

39:11 – Next Chapter Books & Art Store

40:40 – Navy Cryptology Technician

46:15 – Podsquad invitation to Candidates running for office in Craven County

48:00 – Catching up with the Podsquad

50:42 – Amphicar

51:50 – Trivia Answer

53:30 – Grilled Salmon Cakes

54:35 – Joke Time

56:00 – Happiness and Inner Peace

57:50 – Movies in the Park

