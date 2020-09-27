Living in New Bern and Beyond – Episode 158

A Town between Two Rivers, Impartial Justice, Naval Intelligence, and more!
We’re connecting you with the community by talking about the people, places, and local resources in New Bern, NC and surrounding areas!
The Podsquad: Kathy Morrison, Colleen Roberts, Rob Jones, and I talked about all kinds of things related to living in the greater New Bern area. We were joined by Special Guests: Brenda George and Peter Azzole.
Watch:
Listen:
Show notes:
1:12 – Trivia Contest Question
1:38 – Gingerbread House Contest
5:56 – Craft Brewing
9:14 – Tryon Palace and the North Carolina History Center Updates:
– Pepsi Family Center
– All Hallows Eve
– Candlelight Celebration
– Forest Exhibit
– Fall Heritage Plant Sale
13:12 – Craven County Board of Elections
15:05 – Alfred Cunningham Drawbridge Schedule
18:45 – Innovative Stormwater Project Grant
23:00 – Craven Community College’s “In the Know” Podcast
24:00 – Interview with Brenda George for Superior Court Judge
28:43 – Fair and Impartial Justice
30:45 – Constitution Day Celebration
34:45 – Interview with Author Peter Azzole
39:11 – Next Chapter Books & Art Store
40:40 – Navy Cryptology Technician
46:15 – Podsquad invitation to Candidates running for office in Craven County
48:00 – Catching up with the Podsquad
50:42 – Amphicar
51:50 – Trivia Answer
53:30 – Grilled Salmon Cakes
54:35 – Joke Time
56:00 – Happiness and Inner Peace
57:50 – Movies in the Park
Join us on October 1 from 1 – 2 p.m. as we Zoom live on NewBernNow’s Facebook page. The video and audio will be uploaded to NewBernNow.com, Youtube, iTunes, Libsyn, and wherever you listen to your podcasts.
You can also listen to the show on New Bern’s News Talk Radio Station WNOS 103.9FM by tuning in every Wednesday at 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.
Let us know if you’d like to be a guest or if you have any questions by sending us an email.
Wendy Card