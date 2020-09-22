Living in New Bern and Beyond – Episode 157

Constitution Week, Voting during COVID-19, and more!
We’re connecting you with the community by talking about the people, places, and local resources in New Bern, NC and surrounding areas!
The Podsquad: Susan Moffat-Thomas, Kathy Morrison, and I talked about all kinds of things related to living in the greater New Bern area. We were joined by Special Guest: Meloni Wray.
Watch:
Listen:
Show notes:
1:05 – Trivia Contest Question
1:49 – Fubo Peace Memorial Park
3:06 – NC Aquariums are open
4:36 – Family and Friends
6:11 – Reflections of World War I in Craven County by Mark Sandvigan
7:17 – Hospitals in North Carolina during the Civil War by Wade Sokolowski
8:09 – Glenburnie Park
10:40 – Interview with Meloni Wray, Director of Craven County Board of Elections
22:30 – Podsquad invitation to Candidates running for office in Craven County
25:32 – GriefShare Program
26:00 – Craven Habitat for Humanity – Silent Auction
26:10 – Joke Time
26:50 – Religious Community Services Veterans Housing Facility
27:25 – Colonial Chapter of the English-Speaking Union
31:00 – National Constitution Week
32:00 – Creekside Elementary celebrates Constitution Week
43:10 – Assignment: Peenemunde by Peter Azzole
56:25 – Ghostwalk New Bern
51:00 – Be Kind
53:00 – New Bern Civil War Battlefield Park
56:15 – The late Ed Bearrs
Join us on September 24 from 1 – 2 p.m. as we Zoom live on NewBernNow’s Facebook page. The video and audio will be uploaded to NewBernNow.com, Youtube, iTunes, Libsyn, and wherever you listen to your podcasts.
You can also listen to the show on New Bern’s News Talk Radio Station WNOS 103.9FM by tuning in every Wednesday at 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.
Let us know if you’d like to be a guest or if you have any questions by emailing info@newbernnow.com. sending us an email.
Wendy Card