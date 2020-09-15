Living in New Bern and Beyond – Episode 156

Spotlighting Local Nonprofits and Coming Together during the Pandemic!
We’re connecting you with the community by talking about the people, places, and local resources in New Bern, NC and surrounding areas!
The Podsquad: Kathy Morrison (New Bern Historical Society), Colleen Roberts (City of New Bern) and I talked about all kinds of things related to living in the greater New Bern area. We were joined by Special Guests: Antoinette Boskey, Zanetta Padiall, and Tova Hairston.
Watch:
Listen:
Show notes:
00:51 – Trivia Contest Question
2:05 – Neuse River/Flanner’s Beach Campground
4:57 – Constitution Day Celebration
6:50 – New Bern Ghostwalk
12:36 – City of New Bern Public Meeting on Resiliency
17:08 – Social Media Minute
17:30 – Coping and Learning during these difficult times
18:06 – Tastebud Adventure
18:25 – 34 degrees North Restaurant
22:18 – Interview with Antoinette Boskey, Neighborhood Revitalization Program
23:46 – Habitat for Humanity of Craven County Team
26:10 – Habitat ReStore
26:43 – Neighborhood Revitalization Program
27:30 – Hurricane Florence Disaster Repairs
27:55 – Improving Quality of Life for the Greater Duffyfield Community
30:12 – Weatherization Audits
31:07 – A Brush with Kindness
32:45 – Affordable Housing
37:58 – Interview with Zaneta Padilla with Tryon Palace and the North Carolina History Center
44:00 – Interview with Tova Hairston with Coastal Women’s Shelter
46:47 – A Ride for Domestic Violence
47:37 – National Domestic Violence Week
48:45 – Community Call for Donations
49:30 – Shelter needs Lawncare Equipment
50:37 – Virtual Support Groups
55:35 – Trivia Answer
57:25 – Podsquad Invitation to Candidates running for office in Craven County
58:30 – Joke Time
Join us on September 17 from 1 – 2 p.m. as we Zoom live on NewBernNow’s Facebook page. The video and audio will be uploaded to NewBernNow.com, Youtube, iTunes, Libsyn, and wherever you listen to your podcasts.
You can also listen to the show on New Bern’s News Talk Radio Station WNOS 103.9FM by tuning in every Wednesday at 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.
Let us know if you’d like to be a guest or if you have any questions by sending us an email.
Wendy Card