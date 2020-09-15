Living in New Bern and Beyond – Episode 156

Spotlighting Local Nonprofits and Coming Together during the Pandemic!

We’re connecting you with the community by talking about the people, places, and local resources in New Bern, NC and surrounding areas!

The Podsquad: Kathy Morrison (New Bern Historical Society), Colleen Roberts (City of New Bern) and I talked about all kinds of things related to living in the greater New Bern area. We were joined by Special Guests: Antoinette Boskey, Zanetta Padiall, and Tova Hairston.

Watch:



Listen:



Show notes:

00:51 – Trivia Contest Question

2:05 – Neuse River/Flanner’s Beach Campground

4:57 – Constitution Day Celebration

6:50 – New Bern Ghostwalk

12:36 – City of New Bern Public Meeting on Resiliency

17:08 – Social Media Minute

17:30 – Coping and Learning during these difficult times

18:06 – Tastebud Adventure

18:25 – 34 degrees North Restaurant

22:18 – Interview with Antoinette Boskey, Neighborhood Revitalization Program

23:46 – Habitat for Humanity of Craven County Team

26:10 – Habitat ReStore

26:43 – Neighborhood Revitalization Program

27:30 – Hurricane Florence Disaster Repairs

27:55 – Improving Quality of Life for the Greater Duffyfield Community

30:12 – Weatherization Audits

31:07 – A Brush with Kindness

32:45 – Affordable Housing

37:58 – Interview with Zaneta Padilla with Tryon Palace and the North Carolina History Center

44:00 – Interview with Tova Hairston with Coastal Women’s Shelter

46:47 – A Ride for Domestic Violence

47:37 – National Domestic Violence Week

48:45 – Community Call for Donations

49:30 – Shelter needs Lawncare Equipment

50:37 – Virtual Support Groups

55:35 – Trivia Answer

57:25 – Podsquad Invitation to Candidates running for office in Craven County

58:30 – Joke Time

Wendy Card