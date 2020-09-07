Living in New Bern and Beyond – Episode 155

Peace Parks, Reducing Stress, Butterflies, Real Estate and Community!
We’re connecting you with the community by talking about the people, places, and local resources in New Bern, NC and surrounding areas!
The Podsquad: Talina Massey (Business Savvy), Susan Moffat-Thomas, Colleen Roberts (City of New Bern) and I talked about all kinds of things related to living in the greater New Bern area. We were joined by Special Guests: Aimee Schulze, Chris Wagner, and Lori Favre.
Watch:
Listen:
Show notes:
00:51 – Trivia Contest Question
1:17 – Congratulations, Talina Massey, 52 Faces of Community
2:10 – Brain Tap – Boost Energy and Productivity
3:55 – People making a difference in New Bern
4:55 – Children Virtual Learning
6:59 – Thank you, Craven County Teachers
6:43 – Martin Marietta Park
8:03 – Selling on eBay
9:28 – Fubo Peace Memorial Park
10:21 – 10th International Museum for Peace Conference
11:06 – Nagasaki Peace Park
12:00 – Raising the Consciousness of People and the Horrors of War
15:55 – American Services Members and Japanese Culture
15:04 – Mental Health Minute with Aimee Schulze, Licensed Clinical Social Worker at StillWaters
16:48 – Getting the SCOOP on Managing Stress
17:25 – Hope for NC Helpline
24:48 – A Dog’s Dream
25:11 – Interview with Chris Wagner about the Monarch House
32:04 – NC Museums are opening
34:12 – Become a Monarch Waystation
35:00 – Smart Solutions of New Bern
36:49 – Carolina Creations
37:14 – Social Media Neutralizer
37:29 – Interview with Lori Favre, Encore Homes Realty
38:05 – Sellers Real Estate Market in New Bern
39:05 – Real Estate Practices during COVID-19
40:07 – Voter Registration Drive
46:41 – Voting Drop Boxes are Illegal in North Carolina
48:56 – Call for All Local Politicians to Share your Platform
50:45 – Duffyfield Wetlands Project
50:57 – Movies in the Park
51:06 – In the Know Podcast – Craven Community Podcast
51:38 – National Night Out
52:36 – Why are you Voting?
53:38 – NC Racial Inequality and Criminal Justice Reform
54:25 – Unity Hands Art Project
55:05 – Catching up with The Podsquad
56:50 – Trivia Answer
Join us on September 10 from 1 – 2 p.m. as we Zoom live on NewBernNow’s Facebook page. The video and audio will be uploaded to NewBernNow.com, Youtube, iTunes, Libsyn, and wherever you listen to your podcasts.
You can also listen to the show on New Bern’s News Talk Radio Station WNOS 103.9FM by tuning in every Wednesday at 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.
Let us know if you’d like to be a guest or if you have any questions by sending us an email.
Wendy Card