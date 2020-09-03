Join The Ride to End Domestic Violence

Motorcycle Ride Scheduled to Benefit Coastal Women’s Shelter – Kicking Off Domestic Violence Awareness Month

Coastal Women’s Shelter announces the annual benefit motorcycle ride on Saturday, October 3, 2020. Over 200 motorcycle riders are expected to participate in a 109-mile ride that winds through scenic roads of Craven, Pamlico and Beaufort counties. This ride will begin at Harley-Davidson of New Bern and end at Union Point Park where the fun will continue in pig pickin’ and beer garden, entertainment and a blood drive also to benefit Coastal Women’s Shelter. This event will kick off National Domestic Violence Awareness month.

“Since the pandemic outbreak Coastal Women’s Shelter’s planned fundraising events have been curtailed and dramatically impacted. Being mindful of social safety and respectfully complying with North Carolina’s guidelines, for the fall we are moving forward with our first event of this year. This fun motorcycle ride will be one event that will help us not only raise money but raise awareness during Domestic Violence Awareness Month for the agency,” states Tova Hairston, Executive Director of Coastal Women’s Shelter.

“Coastal Women’s Shelter does incredible work to help families overcome and recover from domestic violence. I wanted to do something to raise money and awareness for this agency in a fun and unusual way. Coming up with this motorcycle ride will engage the biker community with what we expect to be a great turnout,” states Jude Tracy, Event Chair and Coastal Women’s Shelter board member.

Event Details

This is a rain or shine event. Check in will be at 9 a.m. at Harley-Davidson of New Bern. Kick stands up at 11 a.m. when the ride will begin.

Tickets are $20 for motorcycle riders; $10 for motorcycle passengers including meal ticket; non-riders $10 for meal ticket for participants at Union Point Park. Purchase tickets online at https://cwsmotorcycleride20.ticketleap.com.

Motorcycle riders and their passengers will need to sign a waiver before the ride begins at check in on October 3rd at Harley-Davidson of New Bern.

Blood Drive will be held by The Blood Connection’s bloodmobile at Union Point Park, 210 E. Front Street, New Bern, NC, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. To make an appointment online go to:

https://donate.thebloodconnection.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/151287

About Coastal Women’s Shelter

Serving the community for over 35 years by forging a bridge to end the cycle of domestic violence.

Coastal Women’s Shelter is the sole provider of no-cost comprehensive domestic violence services in Craven, Jones, and Pamlico counties. Our services include a 24-hour crisis line, court advocacy, monthly support groups for women and children, transportation, tuition assistance, clothing, food, employment resources, housing assistance, and inter-agency information and referrals. We also provide some employability services through a grant from the North Carolina Council for Women.

Challenges faced by our target population include lack of transportation, need for child care, lack of education, lack of family support for continuing their education and/or employment, lack of knowledge about effective parenting practices, domestic violence, and homelessness.

Our vision is to eradicate domestic violence in the counties that we serve. Our mission is to help families break the cycle of domestic violence and acquire the skills necessary to promote healthy family relationships.

Visit the Coastal Women’s Shelter website for more information at coastalwomensshelter.org.

By Johanna Schaefer, Fund Development Coordinator, Coastal Women’s Shelter