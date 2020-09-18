Join Coastal Concierge Service for Ribbon Cutting

New Business serving Craven, Carteret, Jones, and Pamlico Counties

After being open and serving clients for over 4 months, Stephen and Maureen Clayton of Coastal Concierge Service are pleased to announce their ribbon cutting in conjunction with the New Bern Area Chamber of Commerce! The ribbon cutting will take place on Monday, October 12 from 4 – 6 p.m. at 4508 Berkley Drive in Trent Woods.

The vision of Coastal Concierge Service is to provide a host of quality services for the New Bern area including personal shopping, courier and delivery services, home organization consultation, and more!

For the people who do it all, allow us to do something for you!

Coastal Concierge Service offers the following services:

– Personal Shopping and Assistance Services

– Courier and Delivery Service

– Meal Shopping and Preparation Services

– Home Services, including Organization and Home Staging Consultations

– Holiday Assistance

– Event Planning and Execution Services

– Monthly, Quarterly, and Yearly Concierge Packages

– Customized Business Solutions

What makes Coastal Concierge Service different?

– Fully Insured

– Local Community Roots

– Small Business Minded

– Experience in Retail and Delivery

– Personalized Experience and Solutions

– Clean Background and Vehicle Reports

– Diversified Product Knowledge

– Systemic Thinking

In adhering to North Carolina DHHS guidelines for COVID-19, face coverings are required at the event and social distancing will be practiced.

For more information, contact Coastal Concierge Service at 252-631-6213.

By Stephen Clayton, Coastal Concierge Service