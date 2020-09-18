Household Hazardous Waste recycling events sponsored by the Coastal Environmental Partnership will start next week. The first event will be Saturday, September 26 from 8-1 at the Carteret County Health Department on Bridges Street in Morehead City. The Craven event will be Saturday, October 17 from 8-1 at Craven Community College.

We will be following Covid-19 guidelines: You will be asked to remain in your vehicle at all times. We will remove your items from your vehicle. We will follow Social Distancing guide lines and ask you to not to put your windows down further than 4 inches. Employees and will be wearing masks.

If you need further information, please call us at 252-633-1564.

By Bobbi Waters, Solid Waste Planner/Outreach Coordinator, Coastal Environmental Partnership