Habitat’s Second Restore Instore Silent Auction opens with a Nautical Theme

The second monthly Habitat for Humanity ReStore InStore Silent Auction opens on Tuesday, September 1st at 10:00 am and will close on Saturday, September 26 at 12 p.m. This month’s auction features a water connection for many of the items presented. There is no charge to register as a Bidder for one or more of the 19 items selected for this month’s Auction that are being displayed in a separate room at the ReStore, located at 930 Pollock Street in New Bern. Store hours for checking out the InStore Auction, and placing bids, are Tuesdays, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Wednesdays through Saturdays, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

“Our first InStore Silent Auction went very well and surpassed our revenue goal for this event that featured some vintage, collectable, and unique items that deserve more attention than just being placed on the sales floor,” explained Evelyn Richards, ReStore Manager. “Each month, our Silent Auction will offer up to 20 pieces, with a range of prices, so everyone can participate and bid on an item!” she continued.

Among the items included in this month’s auction are a Whitehall Verdigris Sailboat Weathervane, two ship models, a brass sailboat sculpture by California artist John DeMott, and a framed “On the Wind” signed and numbered pastel print by artist John Terrion. For those interested in just sitting and watching the water, a pair of white Adirondack chairs (Value $400) have a starting bid of just $150.

Registration is required to receive a Bidder Number each month, but bidders can revisit the Silent Auction any time during the month to monitor or adjust their personal bid on an item. When the InStore Silent Auction is closed each month, the winning bidder will be notified and has two days to pay for their item with up to five days to pick it up at the ReStore.

“Last month’s InStore Auction attracted new faces and customers to our ReStore, which was certainly one of our objectives” said Cinda Hill, President of the Board of Directors. “Revenue from the ReStore is critical to Habitat for Humanity of Craven County’s ability to fulfil our mission of building affordable homes with eligible families in our community,” she said.

A new ReStore InStore Silent Auction will be held each month. Dates for the rest of this year are:

October 1 – 29, November 3 – 24, and December 1 – 29.

Since its founding in 1989, Habitat for Humanity of Craven County has finished new construction of 80 homes and repaired over 34 homes following damages from Hurricane Florence. Volunteers for either program, as well as for the ReStore, are always needed and welcome. Contact the Volunteer Coordinator, Michelle Hooper, at mhooper@cravencountyhabitat.org or 252-633-9599.

Anyone interested in donating gently used items to the ReStore is encouraged to contact Evelyn Richards, ReStore Manager, at erichards@cravencountyhabitat.org or 252-633-5512 for further information. Pick up services can be scheduled for larger items.

By Deedra Durocher on behalf of Evelyn Richards, ReStore Manager