GriefShare Fall Sessions

GriefShare is a support group for people who have lost a loved one: spouse, family member, relative or friend. All are Welcome! You can join us at any time. If you know of someone who is hurting, please invite them . For more information, please contact Pam or Ron Bonina at 252-497-8489.

*The Fall Session will start on Sep 21st, go through Dec 14th, and be at 6:30pm on Monday nights.

**The program is now being conducted on line, so all you need is a laptop, tablet or cell phone to participate, and it is easy to do. Just click on the link that we will send you and you’re on.

By Ron Bonina