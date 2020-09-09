GriefShare Fall Sessions

GriefShare is a support group for people who have lost a loved one: spouse, family member, relative or friend. All are Welcome! You can join us at any time. If you know of someone who is hurting, please invite them. For more information, please contact Pam or Ron Bonina at 252-497-8489.
*The Fall Session will start on Sep 21st, go through Dec 14th, and be at 6:30pm on Monday nights.
**The program is now being conducted on line, so all you need is a laptop, tablet or cell phone to participate, and it is easy to do. Just click on the link that we will send you and you’re on.
By Ron Bonina