Garden Lovers’ Weekend at Tryon Palace

Want to take home some of that fall blooming splendor?

The Fall Heritage Plant Sale will be held Friday and Saturday, Oct. 9-10, on the Daves House Lawn just inside the Palace main gate. This annual plant sale offers a selection of plants grown locally and in the Palace’s nursery yard, as well as a wide variety of perennials, herbs and other fall favorites.

The Fall Heritage Plant Sale will be open Friday and Saturday, Oct. 9-10 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Supplies are limited so come early for the best selection.

By Tryon Palace