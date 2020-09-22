Fall Heritage Plant Sale

September 22, 2020

Fall Heritage Plant Sale

Garden Lovers’ Weekend at Tryon Palace

Want to take home some of that fall blooming splendor?

The Fall Heritage Plant Sale will be held Friday and Saturday, Oct. 9-10, on the Daves House Lawn just inside the Palace main gate. This annual plant sale offers a selection of plants grown locally and in the Palace’s nursery yard, as well as a wide variety of perennials, herbs and other fall favorites.

The Fall Heritage Plant Sale will be open Friday and Saturday, Oct. 9-10 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Supplies are limited so come early for the best selection.

By Tryon Palace