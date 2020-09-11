Editorial: Today We Honor 9/11 Victims

September 11, 2001 is a solemn day of remembrance in our history as so many lost their lives from the gruesome terrorist attacks in New York City, NY, Washington, DC, and Shanksville, PA.

The attack on September 11, 2001, shook Americans to our core, leaving almost 3,000 people dead and countless how are still grieving after losing a loved one or afflicted with residual health effects. Some died years later from diseases related to 9/11.

Our Country came together in the aftermath. It is a day that most of us will never forget.

I would be thoughtless not to mention, today, over 192,000 Americans have died from COVID-19.

Why can’t we come together during this pandemic like we did on and after this horrific day?

We could prevent more loss of life and sickness. All we have to do is practice common sense public health measures to prevent the virus from continuing to spread throughout our country.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the survivors of 9/11.