Dr. David Baxter, Optometrist, presents Check to Stuff the Bus Campaign

Craven County Partners In Education was recently presented with a $1,400 check for the Stuff the Bus campaign by Baxter Eye Care.

It is through generous community partnerships that Stuff the Bus can help in meeting the needs of those students who have been identified as in-need in Craven County Schools.

From July 15 – August 21, Baxter Eye Care donated $10 for every pair of eyeglasses purchased to the Stuff the Bus campaign. Stuff the Bus was held Saturday, August 15.

However, donations are accepted throughout the year at Craven County Schools, Central Services, 3600 Trent Road. A school supply list can be found at cravenpartners.com.

By Darlene Brown, Executive Director of Partners in Education