CCTA Candidate Forum – September 15, 2020

For those interested in the operation of Craven County Schools, there’s probably no better way to get involved than by attending the Craven County Board of Education candidates forum set for Tuesday, September 15th in New Bern. All school board candidates in the November 2020 election have been invited to speak and answer questions beginning at 7 PM in Stanly Hall Ballroom, New Bern.

The event is being hosted by Coastal Carolina Taxpayers Association (CCTA) and the God and Country Christian Alliance (GCCA). All interested citizens are invited to attend and participate at this free, public event.

Having a say in how public tax dollars are spent toward education and knowing what is being taught in public school, starts with citizen involvement and understanding. This forum is an opportunity to meet and hear from those currently running for Craven County Board of Education seats. It’s also an opportunity to ask questions yourself.

The forum will be structured to allow each school board candidate five minutes to make an opening statement about why they’re running, what they want to accomplish, and whatever else they think is important. Then the candidates will a question or two prepared by a committee CCTA and GCCA followed by questions from the audience.

In November, Craven County voters will be asked to vote on a county wide basis to elect one candidate in each of four Districts (1, 3, 5 and 7). Two candidates in each district became eligible by either, being one of two top vote recipients within their district, or being one of only two candidates running in that district. Bottom line, in the coming General Election, all Craven County voters will be asked to choose four of the eight candidates who are running by district.

Coastal Carolina Taxpayers Association is a nonprofit, non-partisan organization dedicated to lower taxes, smaller government, individual liberties and protection of the US Constitution and the free enterprise system. Membership in CCTA is open to everyone.

Organized in 1994 in New Bern, NC, the Craven-Pamlico Christian Coalition was started by a group of very concerned Christian citizens from the Counties of Craven and Pamlico to address the cultural issues of our day. Due to the group’s expanding influence beyond Craven and Pamlico counties, and to maintain a proper focus, CPCC changed its name to God and Country Christian Alliance in January 2017.

The mission of GCCA is: To inform and educate the public on issues of moral and political concern… To restore to all levels of government the Judeo-Christian values upon which this nation was founded… To encourage and activate pro-family voters.

By Bill Poole, Publicity Chairman for CCTA, 252-671-3252