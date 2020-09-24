CarolinaEast Health System and Local Providers Partner for 5th Annual Health Conference

Public Invited to Virtual Conference for Education of Available Mental Health Resources

CarolinaEast Medical Center’s Crossroads Mental Health hosts New Bern’s Fifth Annual Health Conference to provide the community with an opportunity to learn what mental health resources are available in our area, as well as increase collaboration with state and local agencies, law enforcement, medical providers, consumers and their families. The Conference will be held virtually via Zoom on Friday September 25th from 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m., with several scheduled presentations.

The day will focus on the mental health crisis in our country and the continued efforts by healthcare professionals to better manage regional behavioral challenges and avert these events from occurring in our own communities. The agenda includes speakers from Trillium Health Resources, Promise Place, RHA and several more. “We are once again hosting this event to enhance communications and increase knowledge,” explains Crossroads Adult Mental Health Director Lacey Dabelow. “Especially during these unusual times of COVID, it is important that we improve collaboration and understanding between consumers and providers of behavioral health resources.”

There is no charge for this conference and all consumers, their families and healthcare professionals are encouraged to attend for a day of learning. Registration is required via Zoom at https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_0r4EB054QkuZ6iHGjZhfUw

Please call 252-633-8154 for more information.

By Brandy Popp, Manager, Public Relations, CarolinaEast Health System