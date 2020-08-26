YMCA President Announces Retirement after 31 Years

Eastern Carolina YMCA President and Chief Executive Officer Todd Shuart announced his decision to conclude his thirty-one year tenure effective September 12, 2020. Shuart has served the Eastern Carolina YMCA for a total of 14 years.

“The Eastern Carolina YMCA owes a tremendous debt of gratitude to Todd for his leadership. He was able to build a solid financial foundation for our organization, while guiding it through crises ranging from Hurricane Florence to the current pandemic, and did a remarkable job in growing the Y’s presence in the community, building key programs such as our water safety partnerships, and culminating in the opening of our New River branch in Jacksonville,” said David Haidt, YMCA Board Chair. “Most importantly, Todd led our efforts to expand the Y’s work in our community and was truly devoted to the Y’s role in shaping the lives of the countless kids and other individuals served by our organization. He will be truly missed.”

Under Shuart’s leadership, the Eastern Carolina YMCA has exponentially increased fundraising efforts each year with a record breaking total of $395,500 in generated funds for the 2019 Annual Campaign. The association’s operating budget has more than doubled as it undertook a number of new programmatic and strategic initiatives including:

Advanced volunteer recruitment, engagement, and retention; Increased participation and outreach through swim lessons; Expanded the Maintenance Reserve Fund; Developed and strengthened the quality and growth of the YMCA staff; Addition of a second branch, New River YMCA in Jacksonville, NC; Expansion of Youth Programs; and Successful increase of the Annual Campaign from $10,000 in 2006 to $395,500 this past year.

“It has been my pleasure to have served as President/CEO of the Eastern Carolina YMCA over the past 14 years. I have been blessed over the years to have worked with an excellent Staff Leadership Team and a dedicated group of community business leaders as our YMCA Board of Directors. Working alongside our staff and volunteers, we have been able to meet the needs of our community through the programs and services of the YMCA. I am especially grateful to our members, staff, volunteers, and community who have stepped up to support our YMCA through our Annual Campaign that has enabled us to provide financial assistance to those in need. My hope for the future is that the Eastern Carolina YMCA grow and thrive and continue to serve our community as the true partner it is.”

Todd’s Timeline of YMCA Service: January 2, 1989 – First Day as Property Manager at the Rocky Mount YMCA July 1995 – Branch Executive Director for the YMCA’s of Greater Richmond February 2000 – Branch Executive Director for the YMCA of South Palm Beach County August 2006 – President/CEO Twin Rivers YMCA

When Shuart became President in 2006, the Eastern Carolina YMCA had one After School Program and now spans two branches to include over 20 Before and After School Programs.

“He not only has cultivated the membership and presence of the Y in the community, but also has developed a truly talented and committed professional and administrative staff. Additionally, using sound business judgment, he has helped to place the Y, which had had undertaken debt to provide a state-of-the-art Aquatic Center for families and the community, in a solid financial position, with financial reserves for emergencies.” –Don Eglinton, former Board Member

A search committee for a new President/CEO will soon be appointed.

Submitted by Amy Walsh on behalf of Beth Hardee, Eastern Carolina YMCA