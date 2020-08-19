Tryon Palace opens 7 days a week

The gardens at Tryon Palace will now be open 7 days a week. Still following the Governor’s Phase 2 restart orders, the Palace, North Carolina History Center, and historical homes are not open to the public. The grounds will be open to ticketed visitors. Tickets to view the gardens will be available at the Waystation ticket office, located at 610 Pollock St.

The updated hours of operations are:

Gardens

Mon – Sat: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Sun: Noon – 5 p.m.

Museum Store

Mon – Sat: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

In addition to the extended hours, visitors can also expect historic interpreters on-site with live demonstrations of Colonial living. Tryon Palace is working hard to offer new experiences to visitors during the pandemic. Follow tryonpalace.com for new programs and experiences and updates.

By Zaneta Padilla, Tryon Palace Media Contact