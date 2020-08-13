Technical Difficulties…Problem Resolved!

Recent computer system updates threw me for a loop! On days like this I wish I had a degree in Information Technology (IT). Especially when I’m trying to maintain and update this website!

After talking to Jeremy LeRay, owner of New Bern Web Design and New Bern Now’s “Peace of Mind”, I realized the problem was with my computer. I ran the latest update yesterday. So, I figured I needed to do a System Restore. After waiting for 20 minutes, I called Beth at 21st Century Computers and asked how long it normally took to restore. She advised me that it could take up to an hour or so. If it didn’t work, try to restore it to a different date and repeat the process. She told me that three times is usually successful, and it was!

I was thrilled as I thought that was the reason why I couldn’t publish anything on NBN. After scanning, cleaning up the computer and restarting the modem, I was ready to call it a night until I tried one more thing. I reset my browser. Wa-La…it worked!

Thank you, Beth, for your advice. If you’re having computer issues, we have some great local IT businesses in New Bern! There are the aforementioned 21st Century Computers, Bear Tech Solutions, and Smart Solutions of New Bern. There are others and I’m not saying they are good or bad, I just haven’t had a personal experience to be able to recommend them.

Please let me know who you recommend and why, and I would be happy to add the business to the list. Send me an email with the details.

Thanks for your patience!

Wendy Card