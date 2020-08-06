Join the Craven County Sheriff’s office for their third annual “Stuff the Cruiser” fundraising event to support local students. A cruiser will be parked in front of Staples, next to a Craven County School bus, on August 15, 2020, from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. to accept donations. Please bring school supplies and say hello to Craven County Sheriff’s deputies while helping our students start the school year on the road to success.

All proceeds and donations will benefit children in the community who have been identified as in-need by their principal through PIE’s #StufftheBus campaign. If you know of a Craven County school child in need of school supplies, contact their school’s principal for more information on #StufftheBus.

For information, visit CravenPartners.com.

By Darlene Brown, Craven County Partners In Education