Shelter URGENTLY needs Adopters, Temporary Fosters, and Volunteers!

The Craven Pamlico Animal Services shelter is full to bursting with cats and kittens, and more will be coming in. This is the worst part of Eileen Beeson’s job, and she has any number of issues she must deal with.

What happens when animals continue to come in, there are no more cages, and you’ve already called and gotten negative replies from dozens of rescues in states near and far?

If you know ANYONE even THINKING of adopting, please tell them the time is NOW. THIS WEEK. If there are not enough empty cages by the end of the week, Eileen may be forced to make heart-wrenching decisions about who may have to be euthanized. For Eileen, it’s like the movie “Sophie’s Choice” — she desperately wants to save ALL our animals. She can’t do it alone.

What else will help? For the past two months we have asked for volunteers to take in kittens temporarily until they are at an adoptable age, which is usually around two months or more. We also asked for folks who could care for a sick animal that needs care both day and night — again, this is temporary. NO ONE HAS VOLUNTEERED. So if you or someone you know is willing to do this, again, it will help free up cages. They can contact Beverly Foster and she’ll put Eileen and Tommy in touch with them.

The good news is we have brought in a few new volunteers to help with administrative support. That said, we could still use additional volunteers to:

Walk our dogs. Right now, Martin is doing this on Tuesday and Friday. Also, volunteers who help out in the morning generally must leave around 1 or 2. If you were a dog, wouldn’t you like to get outside more than one time for “x” minutes?

The same goes for our cats. They seldom get more than a few minutes out of their cages each day, and sometimes they get NO time out…picture yourself in a room not much bigger than you are for 24 hours at a time. Today one kitten in particular cried piteously…not necessarily to get out and roam around, but to be held and loved. I had him out twice, but he needs so much more. Other cats are still wary of humans, and they’ll never get adopted that way. They need to spend time out of their cage with a person to understand what it’s like to be a beloved pet.

Please visit Petango to see available animals at the shelter or call 252- 637-4606.

By Nancy Hill