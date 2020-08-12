Partnership between PIE and Staples for Stuff the Bus

Darlene Brown, executive director of Partners In Education stopped in at Staples New Bern to visit with Danny Humphrey, manager, to map out the strategy for #StufftheBus2020.
Stuff the Bus will take place Saturday, August 15, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. in front of Staples on Dr. M. L. King, Jr. Blvd.
There will be a Craven County Schools bus, Craven County Sheriff’s Office cruiser, WRNS live remote, BOB 93.3 FM live remote, and Two Crazy Donuts food truck!
Learn more at cravenpartners.com.
By Darlene Brown