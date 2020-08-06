New Principal Announced for Roger Bell New Tech Academy

The Craven County Board of Education approved Mrs. Courtney Morgan as the new principal for Roger Bell New Tech Academy during their special called Board of Education meeting on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. Mrs. Morgan fills a vacancy that was created when Mrs. Michelle Lee was recently named as the Assistant Superintendent of System Improvement, Literacy and Learning.

Mrs. Morgan is a New Bern native and a wonderful product of Craven County Schools. She is beginning her 19th year in education. She started her career in Craven County in 2002 at Oaks Road Elementary School before moving to Chapel Hill, NC where she continued teaching. During her eleven years as a classroom teacher, she taught grades Kindergarten through 4th grade. In 2013, she returned to Craven County, serving as an instructional coach at Vanceboro Farm Life and Brinson Memorial Elementary Schools before accepting a position as an assistant principal at Brinson. As an assistant principal she has worked at both the elementary and middle school levels, with her most recent position being an assistant principal at H.J. MacDonald Middle School. Courtney has a passion for kids, teachers, and education, and is thrilled to have the opportunity to join the Roger Bell family.

Mrs. Morgan is the proud wife of Jones Senior High School principal, Tod Morgan, and the mother of two amazing children. Please help us welcome Mrs. Morgan to her new role as principal at Roger Bell New Tech Academy.

By Jennifer Wagner, Director of Public Relations, Craven County Schools