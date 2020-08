Compassion, Learning, and Happenings

We’re connecting you with the community by talking about the people, places, and local resources in New Bern, NC and surrounding areas!

The Podsquad: Jane Maulucci (The Reactive Voice), George Oliver (Oliver & Cheek), Kathy Morrison (New Bern Historical Society), and I talked about all kinds of things related living in the greater New Bern area. We were joined by special guests, Aimee Schulze and Rob Jones.