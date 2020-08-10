Living in New Bern Now and Beyond – Episode 151

Compassion, Learning, and Happenings in New Bern, NC
We’re connecting you with the community by talking about the people, places, and local resources in New Bern, NC and surrounding areas!
The Podsquad: George Oliver (Oliver & Cheek), Kathy Morrison (New Bern Historical Society), Jane Maulucci (The Reactive Voice), and I talked about all kinds of things related living in the greater New Bern area. We were joined by special guests, Aimee Schulze and Rob Jones.
Listen to the audio version here:
Show notes:
1:18 – Today’s Trivia Contest
4:12 – Small Town News
7:52 – Absentee Voter Ballot Applications from The Center for Voter Information
11:08 – Dog Rescue
12:06 – Rob Jones joins in the conversation
12:49 – Interview with Aimee Schulz, License Clinical Social Worker at StillWaters
13:50 – Coping with Anxiety and Depression
15:27 – Lifting the Veil of Mental Health Stigma – No Shame
17:08 – Teletherapy
19:07 – Transportation in Rural areas
19:55 – Heartworks and StillWaters Services
24:50 – Compassion
26:38 – COVID-19 in our Community
27:26 – Kindness Matters
31:00 – Uplifting social media posts
33:30 – The Mom Rule
34:30 – 1st World Problems
36:15 – Mental Health questions
40:50 – Small Business Counselors
42:17 – The Reactive Voice
43:36 – Social Media Minute
44:06 – Ordinary Women, Extraordinary Deeds
45:19 – Banjoy
47:21 – Hobbies are important to relax
48:11 – Special thanks to City of New Bern Workers during Isaias
48:42 – Craven County Disaster Recovery Alliance
48:55 – Coastal Environmental Partnership
49:22 – New Bern Resources to help during Pandemic
50:48 – Joke Time with Laura
54:21 – Trivia Answer
55:21 – Featured Artist: Andrea Owens, Red Shoe Studio Gallery
57:48 – Become part of The Podsquad
Join us on August 13 from 1 – 2 p.m. as we Zoom live on NewBernNow’s Facebook page. The video and audio will be uploaded to NewBernNow.com, Youtube, iTunes, Libsyn, and wherever you listen to your podcasts.
You can also listen to the show on New Bern’s News Talk Radio Station WNOS 103.9FM by tuning in every Wednesday at 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.
Let us know if you’d like to be a guest or if you have any questions sending us an email.
Wendy Card