International Paper Foundation awards Grant to Craven County Partners In Education

The International Paper Foundation has awarded a $10,000 grant to Craven County’s Partners In Education to help increase student reading achievement and literacy. This grant is just one example of International Paper’s commitment to the company’s signature causes, which include education, hunger, health and wellness, disaster relief and initiatives that improve our planet. The company is committed to addressing critical community needs where our employees live and work.

The most successful way to improve the reading achievement of our students is to increase their access to print. Mike McCoy, President of Partners In Education, explains, “The two objectives of the grant are: 1) Improve student achievement in literacy skills and build a strong foundation in concepts such as phonemic awareness. 2) Improve student achievement in accuracy and fluency with connected text, reading comprehension, and vocabulary. Through this grant, PIE will offer two grants to Craven County Schools principals, at $5,000 each.”

The goal of this grant is to enable students to improve their reading skills to the point where they can succeed in school and develop the comprehension skills that will give them the foundation for career success, post-secondary education, and life skills. Studies have shown that poor readers who are reading at a grade level or more behind, are more likely to be disruptive in the classroom, truant from school, and at risk of dropping out of school. It is an essential prerequisite for life and academic success that as learners, students must be given multiple opportunities to read text, discuss text, and write about text that challenges their skills.

“At International Paper, we believe our company cannot succeed if our communities do not succeed,” said Catherine Burgess, communications specialist, New Bern Mill. “We are proud to support Partners In Education as they strive to make an impact on education across Craven County.”

About Craven County Partners In Education

Partners In Education is a 501(c)3 nonprofit that provides grant funding and special programs to classrooms and schools within the Craven County Schools system.

Since 1989, PIE has been changing the lives of students and families in our community by providing our educators with financial resources that enhance and reward innovative approaches to educational excellence. For more information about Partners In Education, visit CravenPartners.com.

About the International Paper Foundation

The International Paper Foundation is one of the ways International Paper strives to reach our vision to be among the most successful, sustainable, and responsible companies in the world. Started in 1952, the foundation annually provides millions in grants to 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations to address critical needs in the communities where our employees live and work. Funding priority is given to programs related to our signature causes: education, hunger, health & wellness, disaster relief and initiatives that improve our planet. For more information, visit ipgiving.com.

About International Paper

International Paper (NYSE: IP) is a leading global producer of renewable fiber-based packaging, pulp and paper products with manufacturing operations in North America, Latin America, Europe, North Africa and Russia. We produce corrugated packaging products that protect and promote goods and enable world-wide commerce; pulp for diapers, tissue, and other personal hygiene products that promote health and wellness; and papers that facilitate education and communication. We are headquartered in Memphis, Tenn., employ more than 50,000 colleagues and serve more than 25,000 customers in 150 countries. Net sales for 2019 were $22 billion. For more information about International Paper, our products and global citizenship efforts, please visit internationalpaper.com.

By Darlene Brown, Executive Director, Craven County PIE