Empower Taekwondo Announces School Support Program

Master Hama Alzouma of Empower Taekwondo at 610 Airport Road, New Bern is offering a school time day program for children in Kindergarten to 8th grade. The School Support Program will follow Covid-19 protocols while providing a structured environment for students to keep up with their virtual learning and engage with their friends. Master Hama noted, “We understand parents’ frustrations and that you have been trying to find a way to balance work, life, and childcare during this trying time.”

“We had a great and safe 6-week summer camp for kids where they were able to practice Taekwondo and social distancing while still having fun,” says Master Hama, a fifth degree blackbelt, former Olympian, and owner of the Empower dojo.

Master Hama realized that students would need a similar program for the school year, “The School Support Program was created to give working parents peace of mind that their children are safe and secure, with a program that encourages the kids to keep up with their virtual learning and get some physical activity, too!”

In keeping with Covid-19 protocols set out by the State and Craven County, each child will have a designated area for virtual learning, will have a face-shield while exercising and a face mask while socializing and studying, and the students will bring their own snacks, lunch, and water bottle along with all needed school supplies, including their electronic devices with headphones.

The program will run at the Empower dojo Monday through Friday 7:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. when school is in session and is $145 per week with a discount for siblings. Visit the School Support Program webpage for more details and to register or contact Master Hama at (252) 649-8452, or empowertkdnb@gmail.com.

By Contributing Author, Jane Maulucci, The Reactive Voice