Craven Community College Offers Manufacturing Pathway Program to Fill Job Vacancies at DRADURA

Craven Community College (Craven CC) is offering training at the Volt Center to help fill immediate job openings at DRADURA USA Corp. Offered through a partnership with Craven CC, NCWorks and DRADURA, this training opportunity will be offered at no cost.

DRADURA is currently looking for long-term, career-minded individuals to meet immediate openings for assembly, machine operations, material handling and other areas of operations. The fast track partnership provides training that prepares students to interview with and work for DRADURA, one of the leading international manufacturers of wire solutions.

Training topics include:

Intro to Manufacturing

Forklift Operator Training

Assembly Line Operations (Practicals)

Safety Training

Workplace Ethics

Working as a Team

Resume Development

Assembly and Packaging

Training and Interviews

This 16-hour class will run every Wednesday from 8 a.m.- 4:30 p.m. through Aug. 26.

For more information, contact Eddie Foster at 252-638-3919. To register, contact Cat Johnson at 252-633-0857.

By Craig Ramey, Director of Communications