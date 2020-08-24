Atlantic Dance Theatre Inc.

Atlantic Dance Theatre is rescheduling the 2020 performance of Bach and Forward, a new choreography to movements from J.S. Bach’s Cello Suites exploring the divergence and convergence of historical and modern movement and music forms.

Four acclaimed NC artists – modern choreographer Michelle Pearson, baroque dancer and choreographer Paige Whitley-Bauguess, modern dancer Steven James Rodriguez Velez, and baroque cellist Stephanie Vial – will give dance and music lovers a backstage pass of sorts, discussing their art forms, how the piece evolved, and relationships between historical and modern forms discovered along the way…Bach and Forward.

We look forward to sharing this moving experience with you at a safe date in 2021!

This project is supported by a Grassroots Arts Grant awarded by the Craven Arts Council and supported by the North Carolina Arts Council, a Division of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources.

By Elizabeth Pope, Founder, Atlantic Dance Theatre