2020 Bank of the Arts National Juried Exhibition and Ekphrastic Poetry Competition

Exhibit Brings National Works to New Bern and Accompanying Poetry Contest to the Bank of the Arts, 317 Middle St. in New Bern.

Exhibition: August 7th – September 21st

Poetry Competition submission: by 5 p.m. on August 31st

Reception: From 5 – 8 p.m. on September 11th

Craven Arts Council & Gallery is proud to present the 2020 Bank of the Arts National Juried Exhibition in the Main Gallery at the Bank of the Arts. This signature biennial exhibition brings works from artists across the United States to New Bern, showcasing the diversity of techniques, subject, and mediums in the contemporary art world.

On Friday September 11th, the Craven Arts Council & Gallery will host a second reception from 5 – 8 p.m. for the 2020 Bank of the Arts National Juried Exhibition. During this reception, poets from the Ekphrastic Poetry Competition will be able to read their poems surrounded by the work that inspired their poem(s). Awards given by our Judge, Jaki Shelton Green, and will be announced at 6:00 pm during the reception. The Ekphrastic Poetry Competition showcases the link between different forms of art, namely the visual and the literary. This competition asked local poets and writers to submit original poems inspired by the artwork in the 2020 Bank of the Arts National Juried Exhibition.

Attendance will be limited to artists and poets plus 20 members of the public in order to comply with social distancing protocols. We also ask that all attending wear a mask.

The Craven Arts Council & Gallery is open to the public Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information please contact: Mairin Gwyn Narron, Office Manager, Craven Arts Council & Gallery, Inc. at the Bank of the Arts by calling 252-638-2577.

By Mairin Gwyn Narron