Living in New Bern Now – Episode 149

We’re connecting you with the community by talking about the people, places, and local resources in New Bern, NC and surrounding areas!
The Podsquad: Rob Jones (Tryon Palace), Susan Moffat-Thomas, Colleen Roberts (City of New Bern) and I talked about all kinds of things related living in the greater New Bern area. We were joined by special guest, Darlene Brown.
Listen to the audio version here:
Show notes:
1:12 – Catching up with The Podsquad
3:48 – Today’s Trivia Contest
4:30 – Paying it Forward
6:16 – Downtown New Bern’s Renaissance Presentation
7:59 – Used Car Shopping
14:00 – Home Brewing
16:23 – BrUtopia’ and Tap That – Local Entertainment and Food Trucks
18:30 – ST Wooten Construction on Old Airport Road
21:19 – Drive-In Movies
24:30 – Interview with Darlene Brown, Executive Director, Craven County Partners In Education about Stuff the Bus
30:29 – Internet Connectivity for Craven County School Students
34:43 – Two Crazy Donuts Truck
36:43 – Kids ready to get back to school
37:40 – Principal Tabari Wallace and West Craven High School
38:45 – Tryon Palace Gardens and Tours
46:23 – City of New Bern Piers and Docks
47:35 – Martin Marietta Park
48:23 – Featured Artist: Michaele’ Rose Watson, The Crystal Lady
50:24 – Trivia Contest Winner – Jane Maulucci
51:35 – Joke Time with Laura Johnson
52:22 – What’s Cookin’ – Chicken Enchilada Soup
54:34 – Social Media Minute
54:30 – Catching up with The Podsquad (Continued)
58:12 – Be Kind
Join us on July 30 from 1 – 2 p.m. as we Zoom live on NewBernNow’s Facebook page. The video and audio will be uploaded to NewBernNow.com, Youtube, iTunes, and wherever you listen to your podcasts.
You can also listen to the show on New Bern’s News Talk Radio Station WNOS 103.9FM by tuning in every Wednesday at 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.
Let us know if you’d like to be a guest or if you have any questions by emailing info@newbernnow.com.
Wendy Card