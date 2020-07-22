Living in New Bern Now and Beyond – Episode 148

Business Buzz in New Bern, New Bern's Current Events, New Bern's History, New Bern's Outdoor Life / By / , , , , ,


The Podsquad is connecting you with the community by talking about the people, places, and local resources in New Bern, NC, and surrounding areas!

The Podsquad: Talina Massey (Business Savvy), Kathy Morrison (New Bern Historical Society), Colleen Roberts (City of New Bern) and I talked about all kinds of things related living in the greater New Bern area and beyond.

Listen to the audio version here:

Show notes:

Look at minutes:

1:18 – Catching up with The Podquad

1:50 – Juneteenth Exhibit at the Bank of the Arts

2:13 – Young Urban Professionals of ENC (YUP) Book Series

2:27 – Optimal Performance Summit

3:51 – Contest

5:09 – It’s important to “Get Centered” during these difficult times

6:35 – The Bright Side – New Bern Now Private FB Page

7:18 – River Bend Community Organic Garden

8:29 – Spending time with Nature

9:06 – Escaping to the Beach

10:32 – Happy Birthday, Kathy!

11:30 – Cooking is a great way to unwind

12:43 – Take a Daytrip

14:00 – Reading to relax

14:35 – Social Media Minute

15:28 – Peter Azzole – New Book “Peenemunde”

16:08 – City of New Bern Public Works Cleanup Project in Duffyfield

20:07 – Greenwood Cemetery

21:20 – The Great Fire of New Bern by Carol Becton

22:58 – New Bern Then and Now by Jim Hodges

23:35 – The Ghent Neighborhood by John Leyes

23:48 – New Bern’s Downtown Renaissance by Susan Moffat-Thomas

25:27 – Segregated Schools in New Bern

26:49 – City of New Bern presents Drive-in Movies

30:11 – Eat in the Streets – Street Café’s

30:56 – Pedestrian Bridge connecting Riverwalk to Union Point Park

32:28 – Walking in the New Bern Mall

32:59 – Entrepreneurs Readjusting their Business Models and Collaborating

33:42 – African American Lecture Series at Tryon Palace

34:36 – Black Broad Street Association

39:08 – Small Business Center at Craven Community College

40:17 – The Village

40:48 – Featured Artist: Lee Hood

41:45 – Sewing is an essential skill

44:10 – Habitat Restore – Instore Silent Auction

45:06 – Next Chapter Literary Magazine

45:30 – Craven County Schools – Roadmap to Reopen Community Survey

45:58 – Re-opening of Saint Paul Catholic School and Epiphany School of Global Schools

46:15 – Contest: North Carolina’s Official Gemstone

47:49 – Go Gemmin’ in your backyard

50:06 – Business Savvy Tip

51:58 – Merchant’s Grocery – Power of Community

53:41 – Randy Foster and the New Bern Post

54:05 – City of New Bern Busier than ever

56:29 – Joke Time with Laura

57:05 – Planting Vegetables in Small Spaces

Join us on July 23 from 1 – 2 p.m. as we Zoom live on NewBernNow’s Facebook page. The video and audio will be uploaded to NewBernNow.com, Youtube, iTunes, and wherever you listen to your podcasts.

You can also listen to the show on New Bern’s News Talk Radio Station WNOS 103.9FM by tuning in every Wednesday at 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Let us know if you’d like to be a guest or if you have any questions by sending us an email.

Wendy Card