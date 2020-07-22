Living in New Bern Now and Beyond – Episode 148

The Podsquad is connecting you with the community by talking about the people, places, and local resources in New Bern, NC, and surrounding areas!
The Podsquad: Talina Massey (Business Savvy), Kathy Morrison (New Bern Historical Society), Colleen Roberts (City of New Bern) and I talked about all kinds of things related living in the greater New Bern area and beyond.
Listen to the audio version here:
Show notes:
Look at minutes:
1:18 – Catching up with The Podquad
1:50 – Juneteenth Exhibit at the Bank of the Arts
2:13 – Young Urban Professionals of ENC (YUP) Book Series
2:27 – Optimal Performance Summit
3:51 – Contest
5:09 – It’s important to “Get Centered” during these difficult times
6:35 – The Bright Side – New Bern Now Private FB Page
7:18 – River Bend Community Organic Garden
8:29 – Spending time with Nature
9:06 – Escaping to the Beach
10:32 – Happy Birthday, Kathy!
11:30 – Cooking is a great way to unwind
12:43 – Take a Daytrip
14:00 – Reading to relax
14:35 – Social Media Minute
15:28 – Peter Azzole – New Book “Peenemunde”
16:08 – City of New Bern Public Works Cleanup Project in Duffyfield
20:07 – Greenwood Cemetery
21:20 – The Great Fire of New Bern by Carol Becton
22:58 – New Bern Then and Now by Jim Hodges
23:35 – The Ghent Neighborhood by John Leyes
23:48 – New Bern’s Downtown Renaissance by Susan Moffat-Thomas
25:27 – Segregated Schools in New Bern
26:49 – City of New Bern presents Drive-in Movies
30:11 – Eat in the Streets – Street Café’s
30:56 – Pedestrian Bridge connecting Riverwalk to Union Point Park
32:28 – Walking in the New Bern Mall
32:59 – Entrepreneurs Readjusting their Business Models and Collaborating
33:42 – African American Lecture Series at Tryon Palace
34:36 – Black Broad Street Association
39:08 – Small Business Center at Craven Community College
40:17 – The Village
40:48 – Featured Artist: Lee Hood
41:45 – Sewing is an essential skill
44:10 – Habitat Restore – Instore Silent Auction
45:06 – Next Chapter Literary Magazine
45:30 – Craven County Schools – Roadmap to Reopen Community Survey
45:58 – Re-opening of Saint Paul Catholic School and Epiphany School of Global Schools
46:15 – Contest: North Carolina’s Official Gemstone
47:49 – Go Gemmin’ in your backyard
50:06 – Business Savvy Tip
51:58 – Merchant’s Grocery – Power of Community
53:41 – Randy Foster and the New Bern Post
54:05 – City of New Bern Busier than ever
56:29 – Joke Time with Laura
57:05 – Planting Vegetables in Small Spaces
Join us on July 23 from 1 – 2 p.m. as we Zoom live on NewBernNow’s Facebook page. The video and audio will be uploaded to NewBernNow.com, Youtube, iTunes, and wherever you listen to your podcasts.
You can also listen to the show on New Bern’s News Talk Radio Station WNOS 103.9FM by tuning in every Wednesday at 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.
Let us know if you’d like to be a guest or if you have any questions by sending us an email.
Wendy Card