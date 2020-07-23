Havelock Military Affairs Committee presented Craven CC’s Institute of Aeronautical Training with a Scholarship Check

The purpose of the Military Affairs Committee (MAC) is to maintain and enhance the relationship between our military-civilian communities so that the contributions of the service members aboard MCAS Cherry Point are duly recognized. Each year, the MAC sponsors four Service Person of the Quarter dinners, two Pig Pickin’s, several holiday meals for selected squadrons, events for the Single Marine Program and an Annual Social for MAC members.

However, this year has looked different!

Our sails have adjusted, and we are finding new ways to support the joint efforts of our civilian and military citizens! This scholarship donation is one of three that our MAC will be presenting. Stories posted to our newsletter and social media will soon show funds being donated to our local DAV Chapter and our Cherry Point Single Marines Program as well.

Many of our other activities are also being adjusted. But be certain that our Chamber of Commerce’s Military Affairs Committee, continues to be committed to our Havelock/Cherry Point community!

To apply, or to find out more about our Military Affairs Committee, please call 447-1101 or email the Havelock Chamber of Commerce.

By the Havelock Chamber of Commerce