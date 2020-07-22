Habitat for Humanity ReStore Introduces First Instore Silent Auction

The Habitat for Humanity ReStore, located at 930 Pollock Street in New Bern, is introducing a fun and special opportunity for shoppers to find some special and unusual items at its first ReStore InStore Silent Auction beginning on August 1st.
“Our ReStore Committee has come up with this creative way to feature some vintage, collectable, and unique items that deserve more attention than just being placed on our sales floor,” explained Evelyn Richards, ReStore Manager. “We plan to offer a monthly InStore Silent Auction in a separate room to display up to 20 pieces that set them apart from our regular inventory. Each month there will be a variety of pieces, with a range of prices, but every item will be a great value!” she continued.
One of the items featured in this first InStore Silent Auction is a 19th century Sligh grandfather clock, based on the original furnishings from the royal Pavilion in Brighton, England at the turn of the century. The clock features a handsome case crafted in simulated leather, accented by decorated crackle in a rattan finish. The lower door hides two adjustable shelves and a dial access door is hinged.
An accurate dual chime quartz movement plays traditional Westminster or Ave Maria melodies and features an automatic nighttime silencer and chime volume control. The clock measures 78”x 21”x 14”. Researched value ranges from $939 to $1715. The initial Bid is $200, and bids must be in increments of $25.
Another item, a gift that is sure to delight the imagination of a little person, is the “Beneath the Sea Chair”. This sturdy Bentwood child’s chair is adorned with hand painted tropical fish, sea horses, coral and sea grasses on both front and back. A natural finish protects the original art and wood grain. Although the value is priceless, the starting bid is $15 with increments of $5.
Registration is required to receive a Bidder Number each month, but bidders can revisit the Silent Auction any time during the month to monitor or adjust their personal bid on an item. When the InStore Silent Auction is closed each month, the winning bidder will be notified and has two days to pay for their item and up to five days to pick it up at the ReStore.
“We look forward to this InStore Silent Auction generating some new enthusiasm from our existing customers to ReStore as well as attracting new ones, so that we can generate more revenue to support building more affordable homes in New Bern and Craven County,” said Cinda Hill, President of the Board of Directors.
Since its founding in 1989, Habitat for Humanity of Craven County has finished new construction of 80 homes and repaired over 34 homes following damages from Hurricane Florence. “Habitat for Humanity’s homeownership program is a hand-up, not a hand-out,” explained Executive Director Mike Williams. “We work with the family to build strength, stability and self-reliance through shelter,” he said.
The offices of Habitat for Humanity of Craven County are located at 321-323 Fleet Street and the ReStore is located at 930 Pollock Street in New Bern. Anyone interested in donating or volunteering with Habitat for Humanity of Craven County is encouraged to call 252-633-9599 for further information.
Submitted by: Deedra Durocher on behalf of Evelyn Richards, ReStore Manager, Habitat for Humanity of Craven County