Fall Entrepreneur Series Kicks Off August 11

The Small Business Center at Craven Community College will launch its Fall Entrepreneur Series starting Tuesday, August 11, 2020 from 6 – 9 p.m. with its “How to Start a Business” workshop. The 8-workshop series has topics that will increase knowledge of how to plan, start and operate a successful new business. The series also has workshops for recent start-ups and existing small businesses.

In addition to the topics, the benefits of attending is the quality of experienced presenters and the opportunity to network with fellow entrepreneurs.

Certificates will be awarded to participants who attend all 8 workshops and one confidential counseling session.

The workshops are offered at NO charge and open to the public.

Register now for one, some or all! >> Go to CravenCC.edu/sbc, and select Topic: Start-Up Assistance and Click Search button.

Questions? Call 252-638-1166 or email sbc@cravencc.edu.

By Deborah Kania, Director, Small Business Center, Craven Community College