Board of Education Approves Recommendations for Assistant Superintendent Positions

The Craven County Board of Education voted on two assistant superintendent appointments effective August 1, 2020 during the Board of Education meeting on Thursday, July 16, 2020. Dr. Tosha Diggs, Director of Secondary Education, will become the new Assistant Superintendent of Academic Services. The position became vacant upon the retirement of Mrs. Deborah Langhans, effective July 31, 2020.

Dr. Diggs holds her doctorate in Educational Leadership and Cultural Foundations from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro, where she also received her Educational Specialist degree in Educational Leadership. She earned a master’s degree in school counseling from Wake Forest University and obtained her bachelor’s degree at the University of North Carolina at Asheville as a North Carolina Teaching Fellow.

In her 23 years as an educator, Dr. Diggs also has experience as a school counselor, coach, assistant principal, and principal at the secondary level. She is originally from Sampson County, and has worked in diverse school settings in North Carolina, Tennessee, and Georgia. She has experience establishing effective support programs for new teachers, presenting at a national conference, mentoring school administrators and counselors, and creating leadership development programs. Dr. Diggs was recognized as the Pender County Schools 2016-17 Principal of the Year and the 2019 Dr. Sam Houston Leadership Award recipient.

Dr. Diggs shares, “I am excited and honored to continue serving Craven County Schools in this capacity. I look forward to the ongoing opportunity to support our schools and the community. There are such dedicated and hardworking people in our school system and I am confident we will continue learning and growing together. The students are our top priority and we will work as a team to help them be successful now and in the future. Education is a challenging field, but having the chance to support our educators, partner with parents and community, and witness student growth is worth every minute.”

Mrs. Michelle Lee will serve as the Assistant Superintendent of System Improvement, Literacy and Learning. Currently the principal of Roger Bell New Tech Academy, Mrs. Lee brings a wealth of educational experience to her new role, where she will oversee, deploy and monitor a systems approach to improvement.

Prior to becoming the principal of Roger Bell New Tech Academy in 2017, Mrs. Lee served as the Learning Focused Coordinator for the district and was the principal of A.H. Bangert Elementary School from 2010 -2016.

Mrs. Lee holds a bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education and a Master’s degree in Educational Leadership from East Carolina University. She was recognized as Craven County School’s 2018-2019 Principal of the Year and was selected as Administrator of the Year 2019 by the North Carolina Media School Library Association.

“I am very excited about my next chapter with Craven County Schools. The work being done at every level of the system is committed to excellence. I am humbled to work with such amazing and talented educators who truly are focused on student success,” explains Mrs. Lee.

Please help us welcome these leaders in their new role effective August 1, 2020.

By Jennifer Wagner, Director of Communications, Craven County Schools