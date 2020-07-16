ATEG Presents a Free West African Dance Lesson

Learn West African dance from Malian dance instructor Solo Souleymane. Join in the dancing and drumming and wear African masks and/or costumes (optional).
Event is on Zoom – Monday, July 20 at 7 p.m.
This is a free event, but reservations are required. Reservations are on a first come/first served basis but limited to 100. Don’t get shut out. Reserve your spot by emailing your name, address, phone number, and email address to: artstoendgenocide@gmail.com, or use this link and hit “going.” We will send you a confirmation that you are on the guest list. In mid July, we will send you the event link.
Hope to see you there.
