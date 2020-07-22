Exhibit Brings National Works to New Bern and Accompanying Poetry Contest
August 7th – September 21st
Craven Arts Council & Gallery is proud to present the 2020 Bank of the Arts National Juried Exhibition in the Main Gallery at the Bank of the Arts. This signature bi-annual exhibition brings works from artists across the United States to New Bern, showcasing the diversity of techniques, subject, and mediums in the contemporary art world. Craven Arts Council will host an opening reception during the downtown New Bern Artwalk, August 14th, from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. Awards will be announced during the reception.
This year’s Bank of the Arts National Juried Exhibition features 123 pieces from artists across the United States, from New Bern, NC to Vero Beach, Florida. Artwork was selected by Brandon Cordrey, Executive Director of VAE Raleigh, from over 621 entries. The exhibition includes paintings, drawings, textiles, castings, carvings, printmaking, mixed media, and many more mediums in styles ranging from formalist abstraction to hyperrealism. This year’s exhibition will also include two outdoor sculptures to be displayed in the lot on the corner of Broad and Middle Street. The exhibition will run from August 7th – September 21st.
The Bank of the Arts National Juried Exhibition also serves as the source of inspiration for Craven Arts “Ekphrastic Poetry” competition. This contest asks poets from across the United States to submit their poetry inspired by artwork in the show for jurying by Jaki Shelton Green, North Carolina’s Ninth Poet Laureate. The Ekphrastic Poetry competition opens July 18th and closes August 31st.
All galleries at Bank of the Arts are free and open to the public 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Tuesdays through Saturdays at 317 Middle St. in Downtown New Bern.
For details, contact Mairin Gwyn Narron, Office Manager, Craven Arts Council & Gallery, Inc.