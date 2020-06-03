Tryon Palace Delays Open

New Bern, NC – The opening of Tryon Place has been temporarily delayed. A new opening date has not yet been set.
When the gates open to the public, new procedures will be in place to help ensure the safety of staff and visitors including:
- Limiting occupancy.
- Installing hand sanitizer stations and increasing the frequency of cleaning high touch public areas and restrooms.
- Installing protective barriers at ticket sales desks and Museum Store cash registers.
Our Museum Store will be open with limited capacity and hours of operation are limited to ensure proper sanitation.
Visitors are encouraged to follow the “Three Ws” as outlined by the N. C. Dept. of Health and Human Services — WEAR a cloth face covering, WAIT in line at least six feet away from others, and WASH or sanitize their hands frequently. Visitors are also asked to postpone visits on site if they exhibit any symptoms of illness.
Changes to procedures and operating hours and other updates will be available at www.tryonpalace.org and on our social media platforms.
Submitted by: Zaneta Padilla, Tryon Palace Media Contact